FY2026 EPS Estimates for TSE:BDG Increased by Stifel Canada

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.02.

