FY2026 EPS Estimates for TSE:BDG Increased by Stifel Canada

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.02.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Badger Infrastructure Solutions
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 2025: A Pivotal Year for Smart Glasses As Meta Invests in Ray-Ban
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Unity’s New Ad Solutions Drive Stock to 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.