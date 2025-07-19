GenTrust LLC Sells 627 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GenTrust LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,335,232 shares of company stock worth $3,210,622,570 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.





