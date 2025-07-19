Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Geo Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GEO shares. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Jones Trading lowered their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Geo Group Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. Geo Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $36.46.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $604.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.81 million. Geo Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

