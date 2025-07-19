Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Williams Trading set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

