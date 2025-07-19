GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Sells $19,713,586.65 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 179,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $19,713,586.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,646,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,244,280.90. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 54,944 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $6,046,587.20.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 104,550 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $11,506,773.00.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile



GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

