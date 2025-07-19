Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,438,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,315,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,673,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,890,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,761,000 after acquiring an additional 525,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 4,838.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 498,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,220,000 after acquiring an additional 488,043 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 6,672 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $322,791.36. Following the sale, the director owned 9,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,591.38. The trade was a 40.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Musa Tariq sold 3,213 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $158,947.11. Following the sale, the director owned 7,190 shares in the company, valued at $355,689.30. This trade represents a 30.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,300 shares of company stock worth $17,082,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Down 1.7%

GH stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $53.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

