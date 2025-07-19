Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $662,694,000 after purchasing an additional 375,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $584,139,000 after purchasing an additional 908,271 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $299,986,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,082,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $274,151,000 after purchasing an additional 968,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. Research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

