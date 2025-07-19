Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 134.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

