Head to Head Analysis: Korn/Ferry International (KFY) and Its Peers

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) is one of 19 public companies in the "Staffing" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Korn/Ferry International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Korn/Ferry International pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Korn/Ferry International pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Staffing” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 138.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Korn/Ferry International has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korn/Ferry International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Korn/Ferry International Competitors 93 604 743 46 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Korn/Ferry International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 27.78%. Given Korn/Ferry International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Korn/Ferry International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Korn/Ferry International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Korn/Ferry International $2.76 billion $246.06 million 16.01 Korn/Ferry International Competitors $4.42 billion $37.26 million 7.18

Korn/Ferry International’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Korn/Ferry International. Korn/Ferry International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Korn/Ferry International has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korn/Ferry International’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Korn/Ferry International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korn/Ferry International 8.91% 14.49% 7.21% Korn/Ferry International Competitors -98.44% -16.24% -8.86%

Summary

Korn/Ferry International beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Korn/Ferry International



Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

