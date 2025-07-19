Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 56,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:HR opened at $16.17 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.76%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

