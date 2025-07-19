Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Chairman Sells $17,985,035.00 in Stock

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total value of $17,985,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,253,127 shares in the company, valued at $400,311,420.15. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Heico Stock Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $322.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Heico Corporation has a 1 year low of $216.68 and a 1 year high of $328.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.38.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Heico Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 5.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $280.00 target price on Heico and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heico currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heico

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth about $1,224,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 145.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Heico by 366.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 308,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,174,000 after purchasing an additional 242,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

