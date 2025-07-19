IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,654,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,119,000 after buying an additional 1,388,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,421,000 after buying an additional 277,964 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,006,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,157,000 after buying an additional 207,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,350,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.38.

IDEX Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $183.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.01%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

