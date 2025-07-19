Insider Buying: Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Major Shareholder Buys 111,111 Shares of Stock

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vladimir Galkin bought 111,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $3,284,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,555,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,542,205.80. This represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vladimir Galkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Vladimir Galkin purchased 111,111 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $3,267,774.51.

On Monday, July 14th, Vladimir Galkin acquired 222,222 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $9,142,213.08.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Vladimir Galkin purchased 57,920 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,918.40.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Vladimir Galkin purchased 64,199 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $1,162,001.90.

NASDAQ NEGG opened at $29.55 on Friday. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

