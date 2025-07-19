Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells 2,231 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.18, for a total transaction of C$161,033.58.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$75.31 on Friday. Aritzia Inc. has a 1-year low of C$36.51 and a 1-year high of C$78.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$68.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.59. The firm has a market cap of C$8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATZ shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$79.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$85.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$82.40.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

