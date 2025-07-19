Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells 1,013 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,702.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5,501.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5,021.32. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $185.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Booking

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Booking by 521,609.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,352,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,900,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Booking by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after buying an additional 95,308 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,259,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5,700.00 target price (up previously from $5,600.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,453.15.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

