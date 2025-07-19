Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells 108,600 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $4,705,638.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $4,500,384.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $5,759,058.00.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 453.70 and a beta of 0.74. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on GitLab from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 9,968.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in GitLab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in GitLab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

