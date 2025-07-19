Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Sells $6,046,587.20 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 54,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $6,046,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,486,524 shares in the company, valued at $383,691,966.20. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 104,550 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $11,506,773.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 179,133 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $19,713,586.65.

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $110.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

