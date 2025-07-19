Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $4,892,901.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.89, for a total transaction of $4,892,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,574.14. This trade represents a 46.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.98, for a total transaction of $4,319,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 32,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.47, for a total transaction of $13,047,775.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.60, for a total transaction of $8,372,000.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,701 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $637,092.54.

On Thursday, June 5th, Wei-Ming Shao acquired 3,527 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $299,795.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $423.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.94. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.40 and a twelve month high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 1,160.72%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.67.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

