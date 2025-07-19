Insider Selling: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CFO Sells $11,001,264.48 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $11,001,264.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. The trade was a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $65.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

