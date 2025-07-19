Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,979,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.20%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

