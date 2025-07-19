Invitation Home (INVH) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RESID” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Invitation Home to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Invitation Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RESID” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Invitation Home shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RESID” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invitation Home and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Home $2.65 billion $453.92 million 41.84 Invitation Home Competitors $949.40 million $183.40 million 20.63

Profitability

Invitation Home has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Invitation Home is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Invitation Home and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Home 18.01% 4.82% 2.51% Invitation Home Competitors 4.78% 0.70% 1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Invitation Home and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Home 0 9 9 0 2.50 Invitation Home Competitors 399 2275 2144 39 2.38

Invitation Home presently has a consensus price target of $37.97, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RESID” companies have a potential upside of 14.87%. Given Invitation Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Invitation Home is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Invitation Home has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitation Home’s competitors have a beta of 0.64, meaning that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Invitation Home pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Invitation Home pays out 150.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RESID” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 202.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Invitation Home has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Invitation Home beats its competitors on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

