Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,172 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Invitation Home worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 306,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Invitation Home in the 4th quarter worth about $4,891,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 135,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Home

In other Invitation Home news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.77 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Invitation Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is currently 150.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Invitation Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

