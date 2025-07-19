Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 44,911 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,086 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 157,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $99.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 243.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.67. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 765.85%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $6,937,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $612,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,083.62. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

