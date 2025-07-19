iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $88.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $90.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.6311 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

