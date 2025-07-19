iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Position Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,520,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,393,000 after buying an additional 1,871,592 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 407,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 231,872 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 255.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 256,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 184,175 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 134,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 691,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 105,313 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $59.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9834 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

