Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITRI. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 4,580.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 98.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $136.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $137.68.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.34%. Itron’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $60,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,357.45. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $107,823.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,272,391.80. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

