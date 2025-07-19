J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Truist Financial

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JBHT. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.5%

JBHT opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $122.79 and a twelve month high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,670,000 after purchasing an additional 195,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,015,000 after purchasing an additional 616,986 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,572,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,124,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,554,000 after buying an additional 104,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,049,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

