James Francis Kessler Sells 45,658 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,590. The trade was a 29.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RB Global Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $110.06 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $111.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RB Global

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 21.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in RB Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 target price on shares of RB Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

