Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of JAMF opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Jamf has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $167.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.22 million. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 27,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $286,624.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 270,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,387.98. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 11,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $122,818.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 475,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,136.88. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,957 shares of company stock valued at $755,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 19.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

