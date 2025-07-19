Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 733,195 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 894,546,706 shares in the company, valued at $203,079,993,196.12. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.50 and its 200 day moving average is $208.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

