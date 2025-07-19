JMP Securities Analysts Give SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) a $10.00 Price Target

JMP Securities set a $10.00 price target on SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SURO Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. BTIG Research set a $10.00 price objective on SURO Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on SURO Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SURO Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of SSSS opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. SURO Capital has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $213.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. SURO Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 462.84%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $86,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,216,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,259.94. The trade was a 1.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SURO Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SURO Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 206,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SURO Capital by 46.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SURO Capital by 58.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SURO Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 378,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

