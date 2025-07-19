JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors Inc.

Rational Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 34,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.4% in the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $291.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

