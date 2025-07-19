JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Stillwater Wealth Management Group

Stillwater Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.0% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 34,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

