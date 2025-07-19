Kennicott Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $211.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

