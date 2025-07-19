Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 39,875 Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 39,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $2,983,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,724.50. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $77.76. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $369.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 13th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

