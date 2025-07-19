Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Knife River worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of KNF opened at $80.61 on Friday. Knife River Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.95. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

