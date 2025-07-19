Kontoor Brands (KTB) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “TEXTILE – APPAREL” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kontoor Brands to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kontoor Brands’ competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 0 1 5 0 2.83 Kontoor Brands Competitors 455 3123 4152 136 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kontoor Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus price target of $87.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.40%. As a group, “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies have a potential upside of 22.79%. Given Kontoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kontoor Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands $2.61 billion $245.80 million 15.72 Kontoor Brands Competitors $6.37 billion $620.41 million 7.34

Kontoor Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kontoor Brands. Kontoor Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Kontoor Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kontoor Brands pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 40.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kontoor Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands 8.82% 71.33% 16.78% Kontoor Brands Competitors 3.32% -34.41% 5.65%

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Kontoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

