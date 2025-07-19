Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,964,800 shares of company stock valued at $734,906,003 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.90. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $174.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.