Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Landstar System by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $136.27 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $128.99 and a one year high of $196.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.31.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

