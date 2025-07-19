Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 116,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 455,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

LRMR opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

