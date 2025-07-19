Laura Alber Sells 30,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,617,782.86. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

On Thursday, May 29th, Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $170.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.