Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

LGND stock opened at $139.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.84. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $139.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.84 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 9,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.20 per share, with a total value of $1,000,452.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,234 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,816.80. This represents a 6.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,000. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $335,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

