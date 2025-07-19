Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

LUCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.55.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.