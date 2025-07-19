LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.1% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LYB opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.14%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

