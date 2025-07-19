Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Macerich had a negative net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.14%.

MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

