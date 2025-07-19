Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $144.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Shares of MPC opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

