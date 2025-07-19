Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,727.75.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 183.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $2,031.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Markel Group has a 1-year low of $1,491.03 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,946.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,865.01.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

