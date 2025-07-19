Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) & Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Free Report) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Civeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Civeo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Civeo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group $972.21 million 0.40 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -5.43 Civeo $660.05 million 0.49 -$17.07 million ($1.62) -14.95

Civeo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Membership Collective Group. Civeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Membership Collective Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Membership Collective Group and Civeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Civeo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Civeo has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Civeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Civeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Civeo -3.30% -7.23% -4.20%

Volatility & Risk

Membership Collective Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civeo has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Civeo beats Membership Collective Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs. It offers food, housekeeping, and maintenance services, as well as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communication systems, security, and logistics services, and camp management services. In addition, the company provides development activities for workforce accommodation facilities, including site selection, permitting, engineering and design, manufacturing management, and site construction services, as well as lodging and catering services. It serves oil, mining, engineering, and oilfield and mining service companies. Civeo Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

