MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citizens Jmp lowered MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $206,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 463.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

