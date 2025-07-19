MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,337,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after acquiring an additional 57,714 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,388,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 598,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,461 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 579,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 83,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $638.74 million, a PE ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 0.32.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $121.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Martin Roper purchased 15,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $496,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,758. This trade represents a 471.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

